Florida man fires gun to stop daughter’s attempted kidnappers

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Four teens were arrested after deputies said a Florida man thwarted their attempt at kidnapping his teenage daughter.

According to the Okalooska County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a 17-year-old girl called her father to let him know someone had blocked the road to their house with barrels. Instead of getting out of her car, she drove around them.

Minutes later, the father heard his dogs barking and saw his motion-activated lights come on. Deputies said he also heard what sounded like his car door closing. That’s when he went to grab his gun.

After he saw a group of individuals trying to break into his house, deputies said the father fired three shots, making the intruders flee into the woods.

Within the same timeframe, deputies said a neighbor called about a suspicious vehicle outside her house. Deputies responded and stopped the car, taking four teens into custody: 19-year old Keilon Johnson, 17-year old Austin French, 16-year old Tyree Johnson and 15-year old Kamauri Horn.

Investigators later discovered the teens had planned to kidnap the 17-year-old girl, and were armed with guns, a knife, and a roll of tape. Deputies said they initially wanted to force her out of her car with the road block, but it was not successful. They then intended to break into the house and subdue the father (who they believed was wealthy) and rob the home.

All four teens have been charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted home invasion robbery.

