Florida family finds hidden camera in cabin during Carnival cruise

(WSVN) - A Florida family looking to enjoy a Carnival cruise said they found a hidden camera inside their cabin.

According to the Miami Herald, the Pensacola family was on board the Carnival Fantasy for a three-night cruise from Alabama to Mexico when the father suffered an allergy attack on the second night of the trip. While searching the room for dusty areas, the family discovered the hidden camera in the cables behind the television. The family said the lens was pointed toward the bed.

“The concern was that somebody had been recording and we’ve got a child. My main concern is there is video of him online now. And I’ll never know,” the father told the Miami Herald. “I’m also concerned for anybody else who might have stayed in the cabin before us and anybody else who might be victims and don’t realize it.”

The family said they wanted to remain anonymous in case the camera was able to record them.

The family reported the camera to Carnival security. Carnival later released a statement saying the camera was not operational.

The statement went on to read, “A full investigation was conducted by the shipboard team in tandem with Carnival’s shoreside security personnel who also notified U.S. law enforcement, including the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and local police, when the ship arrived in Mobile following the cruise.”

According to the family’s attorney, they do not yet plan on filing a lawsuit, but they also said Carnival has not yet reached out to them or offered them an apology.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.