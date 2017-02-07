Florida Department of Health hosts workshops for medical marijuana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health hosted workshops surrounding Florida’s newly-passed medical marijuana amendment.

The department held the workshops, Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Broward County Health Department, located at 780 S.W. 24th St., in Fort Lauderdale.

Advocating, with @EduKarp and Dr. Judy Schaechter, for reasonable & common-sense rule-making, regarding the dispensing of medical marijuana. pic.twitter.com/oS5ooEjTI2 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 7, 2017

The goal was to speak about the implementation of Florida’s Amendment Two, which was passed during the recent election.

Lots of people wanting to weigh in as Florida moves forward with implementing medical Marijuana! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hWZkle63pN — Brandon Beyer (@beyernews) February 7, 2017

Representatives were present from the department, as well, and gathered input from stakeholders and the public.

