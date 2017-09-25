Florida cities work to speed up debris removal

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida is dealing with a statewide debris dilemma. Trash has been piling up fast after Hurricane Irma, and Floridians are fed up that cities aren’t being cleaned up.

Companies have been hired to remove all the hurricane debris, but officials are saying workers aren’t getting the job done.

The debris pickup contractors, however, have said it’s not that easy. They said they have subcontractors, and those subcontractors want more money, so they’re trying to renegotiate the contracts they have with the cities.

According to the contractors, the cleanup will take four to six months.

Many cities, in turn, have blamed their contractors, saying they demanded more money than the predetermined contract prize.

Many cities, like Pompano Beach, are renegotiating to get the trucks moving and the debris out.

However, according to the contractors, the size of this particular storm was so large that 48 counties and more than a thousand cities were affected, so there is unprecedented demand.

Many subcontractors are dumping jobs, leaving and heading to where the money is.

“We’re going back to our cities and clients, and we’re laying out what we believe it’s going to take to get the cleanup done with our clients,” said Randy Perkins from AshBritt Environmental.

“If you signed a contract with a county or city to do debris removal, do it,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott. “I’m gonna support the average person here that says, ‘I want the debris picked up on my street.’ It’s a health issue, it’s an issue to drive around it, it’s an issue [because] we’re a tourism state, it’s an issue if we have another hurricane — what it’s gonna do to our facilities, our people, our power. So I expect all these debris removal companies to do their job.”

Pompano Beach has renegotiated the predetermined price with the company it had contracted with due to the emergency circumstances. Officials said there were about 40 trucks picking up debris in Pompano Beach almost overnight, Sunday.

It remains unknown if FEMA will give the cities money back after they renegotiate the prices with debris collectors.

