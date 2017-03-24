Florida 911 call center closes after odor sickens employees

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Officials have closed a Florida 911 call center after a foul odor sickened seven employees.

Crews from Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue treated the employees Tuesday afternoon and took two of them to the hospital. Division fire chief Ruben Troncoso says some of the dispatchers were complaining of an allergic reaction.

Brett Bayag of Broward County’s Regional Communications and Technology office tells the SunSentinel that 911 calls are being handled in the agengy’s two other call centers for now. He says a company was brought in on Wednesday to test the environment inside the center.

Troncoso says a preliminary report on Thursday indicated all air quality tests were negative.

