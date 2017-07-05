Fisherman faces charges for harvesting lobsters in Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fisherman is facing multiple charges after he was busted with a load of lobster near Marathon, Wednesday.

Officers said they were patrolling the water in Monroe County when they caught 30-year-old Derek Manzi allegedly diving for lobster around 4:45 p.m. Manzi did not display a diving flag.

The fisherman had 15 lobsters in his possession, all of them showing signs of spearing and 13 undersized, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Manzi now faces multiple charges for harvesting, spearing and possession of spiny lobster out of season.

