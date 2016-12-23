First responders recognized after saving man from burning car on Palmetto Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four Mami-Dade officers and a Florida HIghway Patrol trooper are being recognized for their bravery, after saving a man from a burning car.

Body camera footage shows first responders desperately working to save a driver from a fiery wreck on the side of the Palmetto Expressway, Thursday.

The driver, 21-year-old Luis Carlos Aloma was pulled out on to the pavement, alive and safe thanks to the officers’ daring rescue. Moments after he was pulled out from his vehicle, the car became completely engulfed in flames.

REALATED: Driver lucky to be alive after fiery wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade

“This gentleman is going to be able to celebrate this Christmas with their family, thanks to these officers who, instead of running away from danger, ran towards danger, did everything to get him out of the car,” said Joe Sanchez of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Leading up to the fire, troopers said, Aloma was speeding with no headlights, when he lost control of his car, crashed into the barrier wall and flipped.

“Whether he is at fault of not at fault, the officer’s responsibility is there to save lives and that is exactly what they did,” said Sanchez.

After the rescue, paramedics rushed Aloma to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“I know that at times police officers are criticized, but let me tell you, I can guarantee you 98 percent of our officers are dedicated officers to make a difference,” said Sanchez. “They put their lives in danger, and today is a perfect example.”

The officers who helped save the driver’s life in that fiery wreck will be recognized for their actions Friday morning, during a special ceremony in front of their fellow officers.

Meanwhile, Aloma remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.