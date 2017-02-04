First responders featured in Lowedown recognized at 17th Medal Day

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue handed out high honors at their 17th Annual Medal Day, and two first responders featured on a 2016 7News story were among the recipients.

The department recognized more than 100 first responders for their exceptional performances in the line of duty at the event, which took place at its training facility in Doral, Saturday morning.

Among the honorees were Gregory Larson, a member of the department’s Ocean Rescue unit, and rescue diver Jason Leaks. Both men were interviewed in a 7News Lowedown that aired in June 2016.

The pair saved the life of a woman who swam out into the middle of a lake with the intention of ending her life.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.