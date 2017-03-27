Police: Large fire begins in RV, spreads to home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large house fire has erupted, Monday morning, near Davie Road Extension.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where a house and RV has caught on fire. Davie Police and Fire Rescue have arrived, however the fire has grown out of control.

According to Davie Police, the fire began in an RV and spread to the house. The occupant was treated and released on the scene as the fire continues to be extinguished.

Police have also shutdown southbound traffic on Davie Road Extension near Southwest 57th Avenue.

SB Davie Road is closed in the area of SW 57th Ave. NB Traffic only at this time due to a Fire in area — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 27, 2017

