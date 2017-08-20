‘Fiestas De Agua’ hosts food and fun in Riverside Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The “Fiestas De Agua” provided a day of fun in the sun at Riverside Park, Saturday.

The festival featured bounce houses, water slides and snacks like snow cones and popcorn.

Organizers said they’re trying to build up their community.

“We’ve come together to really give back to the community and have the community take back their park,” said organizer Ramon Rodriguez of Vecinos de Riverside. “This park isn’t for drug dealers or gang members. It’s supposed to be for the families of this community.”

A neighborhood work group hosted the day’s event and have plans for another family-friendly festival on Halloween.

