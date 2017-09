SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - FEMA has opened up a disaster recovery center for storm victims at Miami Dade College.

Those who needed assistance lined up at MDC’s Kendall campus Monday.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open seven days a week until further notice.

For more information and how to apply, go to this link.

