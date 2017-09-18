Feeding South Florida seeking more volunteers and donations

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A South Florida organization is asking for help as they continue to feed a need after Hurricane Irma.

Feeding South Florida’s Pembroke Park headquarters is packed with food, water and other necessities that they have been collecting for storm victims in the Keys.

The organization is currently on the lookout for monetary donations and more volunteers.

If you’d like to help, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.