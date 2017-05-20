MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Miami Lakes, Saturday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the subject entered the Bank of America near Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 1:20 p.m.

The robber, shown in surveillance stills wearing a white T-shirt over a gray pullover, demanded money from a cashier before escaping on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

