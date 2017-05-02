FBI releases photos of Pembroke Pines Chase bank robber

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released images of a man who, they said, robbed a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday.

According to the FBI, the man walked in and demanded money from an employee while brandishing a handgun.

The man then left with the cash from the branch, located along North University Drive and Johnson Street.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.