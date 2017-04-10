FBI: Florida man wanted for multi-million dollar mortgage scheme

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man allegedly involved in a multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme in Florida has been placed on the FBI’s wanted list.

According to the FBI, Jaime Jesus Sola Avila is wanted for his involvement in the mortgage fraud scheme that operated between Miami, Tampa and Largo in 2007 and 2008.

According to the FBI, Avila allegedly recruited unqualified buyers to purchase condominiums under false and fraudulent pretenses. He also allegedly recruited co-conspirators to falsify documentation in order for unqualified buyers to get approved for mortgages on the condominiums.

Avila is a 57-year-old white Hispanic male, FBI officials said, and has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

His last known residence was in Doral.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Avila, please contact your local FBI office or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

