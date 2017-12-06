Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a situation of a suicidal man, which led to a police-involved shooting in Coral Springs.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the scene along Northwest 11th Court, Wednesday afternoon.

Coral Springs Police responded to the suicidal man around 1 p.m., and officials said the shooting happened after a confrontation between the armed, barricaded man and police.

The subject was later pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

