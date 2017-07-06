Family of Merrick Park shooting victim sues

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of the victim who was killed in the Equinox gym shooting at Merrick Park has filed a lawsuit.

Thirty-five-year-old Janine Ackerman was shot and killed inside the gym at on April 8, and now her parents are taking legal action.

They have since filed a lawsuit against the security company, its supervisor and Merrick Park.

According to police, 33-year-old Abeku Wilson, a personal trainer, opened fire inside the gym after being terminated.

The family believes that the security company did not do its job escorting him off the property after he was fired.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.