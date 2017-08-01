Family of Davie hit-and-run victim asking for public’s help

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman fighting for her life following a hit-and-run in Davie is pleading for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Marrykutty George, a mother of two, has been in a coma for two weeks since she was mowed down by a car while on her way to work.

“We are hoping for some kind of recovery, but you know, it’s going to take a long time, and we’re still praying for her,” said Thomas Abraham, the victim’s nephew.

George was walking to a Subway near the intersection of Sterling and University Drive when she was hit, just before 6 a.m., July 21. The driver sped off without ever stopping to check on the victim.

Police collected pieces of the vehicle left behind at the scene as clues to the case.

“From the scene we recovered pieces of the headlight, which we believe were broken as the vehicle struck this pedestrian,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. Police are looking for a silver Nissan, though there is a chance that the headlight has been fixed.

The victim’s family wants the public to be on the lookout.

“We’re asking for the community and everyone, the public, if they can possibly find any information about the driver or the car,” Abraham said.

While the driver remains at large, George continues to fight for her life at Hollywood Memorial Regional Trauma Center.

“She don’t deserve this. I don’t think anybody deserves what happened to her,” said the victim’s sister, Jessy Tharakan.

If you have any information on this this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

