Entertainment-filled week brings hundreds to South Florida

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first week of spring is serving up a week filled with fun for music lovers, roller coaster enthusiasts and tennis fans alike.

Several attractions and events are getting ready to bring the fun this week in South Florida. From the Miami-Dade County Fair to the Miami Open and Ultra Music Festival, there’s something for everyone to celebrate as we leap into spring.

Crews with the Miami-Dade County Fair did a test run for the new Bullet Train Coaster.

“We got four brand new rides, concerts, shows,” said Bob Hohenstein. “We’ve got 178 food locations.”

Florida’s largest fair is expecting to welcome on average, about 30,000 visitors a day, starting Thursday.

Big crowds are also expected to enjoy the Miami Open on Key Biscayne that is sure to give tennis fans the ultimate experience.

Matches on the court will feature the top players in the world.

Crews are also putting together a massive set up along Biscayne Boulevard for Ultra Musical Festival.

The music festival will light up Downtown Miami Friday through Sunday. General admission tickets have already sold out.

“Miami just seems to be the place to be,” said Miami City Commissioner Frank Carollo, Bayfront Park Management Trust Chairman. “You have tourists coming here, spending money downtown and having a great time.”

To reduce the stress, ride share options like Uber or Lyft and public transportation may be a good option if you’re planning on attending or getting around Downtown Miami. “Come with the Metrorail, use the Metromover,” Carollo suggested.

The Miami Heat is also expected to bring big crowds to the AAA with four home games this week.

Back at Tamiami Park, The Fair president and CEO said this is their 45th year in business. “It’s like building a city for a month. In terms of parking, we have 14,000 parking spaces,” Hohenstein said.

If you’d like information on any of the events happening this week, go to the links below.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Ultra Music Festival

https://ultramusicfestival.com/

Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition

http://www.thefair.me/thefair/

Miami Open

http://miamiopen.com/

Miami Heat

http://www.nba.com/heat/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.