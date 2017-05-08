Endangered man missing in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly Northwest Miami-Dade man went missing, Sunday, and may be in need of services.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 84-year-old Balfour Edward Waugh was last seen on Sunday at the 8500 Block of Northwest 30th Road. Waugh is a black male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pajama shorts. The 84-year-old has not contacted any family members

If you have any information on this missing man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

