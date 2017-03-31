Driver rushed to hospital after rollover wreck on Venetian Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck shut down the Venetian Causeway, Friday morning.

According to police, a car flipped over on the westbound lanes of the causeway at San Marco Island.

Early morning commuters heading in both directions dealt with a major traffic jam as a result of the rollover. The causeway has since been cleared.

The driver involved in the rollover was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

