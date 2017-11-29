Driver in hit-and-run that killed federal agent sentenced to 7 years in prison

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of a hit-and-run that killed a federal agent has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Jordana Rosales appeared at a Miami courthouse, Wednesday, after pleading guilty to running over two federal agents on a South Beach sidewalk and fleeing in her Mercedes Benz, Jan. 15, 2016. According to police, Rosales had been drinking earlier that night.

One of the victims, Homeland Security Investigations Agent Scott McGuire, died days after the crash.

The judge made the decision around 8 p.m., after several people described the impact the tragedy has had on them.

The surviving agent took the stand before Rosales’ sentencing, saying he’ll never be the same. He said he couldn’t help McGuire, and he continues to suffer from debilitating head and body injuries.

“This is a heinous act with no concern for us on the street,” said the agent. “Looking back now, it’s like I was just a plastic bag or a can she had hit in the street, not a person.”

The victim impact statements continued as McGuire’s widow spoke about the moment she learned that her husband had been involved in a hit-and-run, calling it the moment when she lost half of herself.

Rosales offered an apology to the victim’s family in court. “All I can say is I’m truly sorry for my regrettable actions,” she said, sobbing.

McGuire’s widow spoke again after the sentencing. “Nothing can bring Scott back or take the pain away,” she said. “And the one that suffers the most is my son.”

According to the arrest report, Rosales, who was 23 years old at the time, had made a wide U-turn into the intersection on Collins Avenue. Instead of stopping, she drove onto the sidewalk and hit the two agents, who had hailed a cab minutes prior.

Rosales’ friend, Madison Haynes, who was in the car, claims Rosales’ was very drunk at the time of the hit-and-run. Haynes said they didn’t know what had happened at first.

“She said that they think that it could be a dog or a person,” said Haynes.

Rosales initially lied to Miami Beach Police detectives, who found her damaged car, claiming a tree branch fell on it.

She eventually confessed to the crime in a taped interview, which was played in court.

Rosales pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

