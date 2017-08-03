Dolphins QB Tannehill goes down with injury during practice

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury, went down with a non-contact injury during practice, Thursday morning.

According to Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, Tannehill left the practice field in Davie after going down with an apparent injury.

Lieser added that Tannehill went down after scrambling out of the pocket.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the injury was to his left leg after going out of bounds.

Jake Brendel said gase prohibited players from discussing Tannehill injury … Trainers examined Ryan's left knee — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 3, 2017

Apparently leg issue after awkwardly going out of bounds. Tannehill walked slowly to locker under own power. No pronounced limp — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 3, 2017

Tannehill was brought back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Dolphins have yet to announce the severity of the injury.

While it won’t settle nerves, not even Tannehill knows at this very moment what is wrong, I’m told. Don’t read too much into any one thing. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

