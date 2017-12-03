Security guard shot by fellow guard in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a security guard into custody after, authorities say, he shot another security guard in Hollywood, Sunday morning.

Hollywood Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, they spotted one guard shot at the City of Hollywood Water Treatment Plant. The wounded guard was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with severe injuries.

Another security guard was taken into custody for questioning.

Officers said a dispute between the guards may have led to the shooting.

Both guards were hired from outside private companies and are not employees of the City of Hollywood.

