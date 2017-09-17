MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida museum marked a milestone, and it was attended by young Florida Keys residents whose lost their homes during Hurricane Irma.

The Miami Children’s Museum threw a big bash to celebrate its 14th birthday, Saturday.

Among the hundreds of people invited to the party were children from the Keys who are still displaced after the hurricane blew through the Sunshine State, last weekend.

Attendees got to enjoy balloon animals, face painting, a mariachi band and tons of tasty treats.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.