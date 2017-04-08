‘Disney on Ice’ makes return to South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The magic of “Disney on Ice” making a stop in South Florida this weekend.

The show features four of Disney fans’ favorite stories: “Frozen,” “Toy Story,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Cars” all hitting the ice.

“It’s amazing cause we’re actually the only show that has the cars out driving on the ice,” said performer Sophie Harding. “It’s really really cool to see them, you know, moving around. And all the kids get really excited cause it’s like Radiator Springs right in front of them.”

Lightning McQueen and the rest of the gang will be at the American Airlines Arena till Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.