Delta Airlines up to speed after weekend of delays

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delta Airline passengers are now up to speed after a weekend of dealing with delays.

There are no reported delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International or Miami International airports.

Sunday, Delta canceled 150 flights, days after severe storms shut down its Atlanta hub. More than 3,000 travelers were affected throughout the weekend.

Delta said federal restrictions on the number of hours each crew can fly has hampered its ability to catch up.

Delta released a statement that read in part, “We know this is extremely frustrating for our customers, and we apologize for that. Delta teams continue to work around the clock to fully reset our operation and keep customers informed.”

