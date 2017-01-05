Day 2 of trial for man accused of ambush-style murder of Miami security guard

MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of one of four suspects accused of brutally murdering a Miami security guard continues, Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Nathaniel Payne-Collins stands accused of ambushing and killing Robert Nelson. Payne-Collins was the first of the group to go to trial for the senseless killing.

Collins and three others are accused of fatally shooting Nelson as he patrolled the Hidden Grove apartments, in South Miami-Dade, in his company car, on Aug. 17, 2013.

Nelson was shot nine times and then robbed. He died on the scene.

Prosecutors played surveillance video claiming to show the four men at a convenience store, just minutes before the shooting.

One of the co-defendants, 31-year-old Gregory Lewis, pleaded guilty and is serving 10 years in prison. He will serve as a key witnesses against his former accomplice.

The two other co-defendants are 21-year-old Quentin Vicks and 23-year-old Malik Mills.

