Davie JCC evacuated after bomb threat

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to Davie Police, the threat was phoned-in, Tuesday morning.

This is the third time this JCC has been evacuated so far this year, and the second time in two weeks, according to police.

#DaviePolice are on scene of a bomb threat at the #JCC. #PIO will address the media at SW 58 street and Pine Island Road. #BreakingNews — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 7, 2017

All of the students are reportedly being directed into the gymnasium due to rain.

As of 10:40 a.m., three other JCCs across the U.S. have been threatened: Dewitt, N.Y., Milwaukee, Wisc., and Rochester, N.Y.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.