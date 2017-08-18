Dash cam captures deputy crashing into Smart car at 104 mph

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic dash cam video captured the moment a South Florida deputy slammed into another car as he drove at 104 miles per hour.

Though the high-speed crash happened in 2016, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office just released the footage ahead of the upcoming trial for the driver, deputy Brandon Hegele.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Hegele was on the lookout for a felony suspect at the time of the accident, going twice the legal speed limit, but investigators said he was instructed three times not to pursue the vehicle.

The accident severely injured the driver of the Smart Car, 60-year-old Harry Deshommes, who suffered a brain injury, and fractured skull, along with a broken arm, back, ribs, and pelvis. He also had to have his spleen removed, court documents said.

Hegele was arrested and charged with reckless driving in the crash. He has been on unpaid leave since September.

The trial is set to begin August 28.

