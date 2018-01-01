Customized truck stolen from Fort Lauderdale home, found stripped

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the men responsible for stealing an expensive customized truck from in front of a home in Fort Lauderdale and stripping the vehicle for parts.

The security footage shows the individuals who, police believe were behind the theft of the truck, which had undergone more than $50,000 worth of modifications.

The vehicle belongs to John Dolnier, who owns the Big Boy Rides car dealership in Fort Lauderdale. He said he woke up to find his Ford Super Duty truck stolen, Thursday morning.

“I had a truck stolen. There was an inventory taken on my dealership,” said Dolnier. “It was taken from my home, from my residence in Fort Lauderdale, right out of my driveway.”

Police tracked down the vehicle hours later, only to find it abandoned in Hialeah with several of its parts swiped.

Dolnier said everything that had any value was taken. “The vehicle was completely stripped, all the parts taken off of it,” he said. “Ten thousand dollars in wheels, $25,000 in interior parts. They took everything.”

Now Dolnier just wants justice. He said this truck model is stolen quite often, but he wants it to come to an end.

“I don’t want this to happen again to anybody else,” he said. “I mean, these trucks are stolen every single night, very many of them, and I just want this to end. This is what I do for a living. These are my trucks.”

But in the meantime, Dolnier has to wait and hope that somebody knows something and comes forward to police. “I want these guys put behind bars, and I’m offering a very large reward for anyone who can give any information.”

If you have any information on this vehicle theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.