Crocodile mascot makes Zoo Miami debut

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed a spunky new addition to its ranger family, Friday morning.

Ellie the Croc hatched out of a giant egg during a ceremony celebrating the 4.5-acre expansion that’s all about the Everglades.

Zoo officials said the new mascot is a park ranger whose mission is to help spread conservation awareness. “We’re all working together for the common goal of educating the public about the value of the Everglades and to commemorate that we had the hatching of Ellie,” said Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. “Ellie is our newest member of the Zoo Squad. It’s going to be an iconic figure here at the zoo.”

Zoo Miami’s “Ellie’s First Hatch Day” celebration continues through the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the zoo’s Cypress Landing Playground.

Guests can enjoy complimentary goodies, face painting, music, dancing, games and interactions with rangers from Everglades National Park. The first 1,000 guests each day will receive a gift.

