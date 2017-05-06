Crews working to cap gas leak in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in Doral, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the location of the rupture along Northwest 25th Street, near 79th Avenue, just after 4 p.m.

There are several businesses located close to the leak, but it is unclear whether they have been affected.

