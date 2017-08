SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a fire at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, early Saturday morning.

Crews battled the blaze at the home near Southwest 127th Avenue and 88th Street.

Officials said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause the fire has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.