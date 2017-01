MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck wedged itself under the Interstate 95 overpass on Southwest 8th Street, Tuesday night.

The overpass has a clearance of just under 15 feet, but the truck’s cargo was much taller than that.

Crews removed the truck.

No one was hurt.

