MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were able to cap a large gas leak in a Miami neighborhood, Saturday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the rupture near Southwest First Street and Ninth Avenue.

Cellphone video captured crews after they closed off the area to repair the leak.

Just before noon, officials gave the all clear.

