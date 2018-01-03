Crews battle boat fire at Dania Beach Marina

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a boat fire at the Dania Beach Marina, Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue was called to the scene of the blaze, along 151 North Beach Rd, at around 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, upon their arrival, crews saw heavy flames coming from a docked 40 foot vessel.

The two people who lived on the boat said they were woken up by their neighbors, who saw the boat catching on fire. Both occupants and their dog were able to get out in time.

They said their boat was their permanent residence. However, they were no completely displaced as they do own another residence in the area.

The boat has been deemed a total loss.

Neighboring vessels were evacuated out of fear that they would also catch on fire. Those people are currently sitting on a county bus, waiting to be let back into their boats.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

