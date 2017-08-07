Crash with multiple injuries shuts down I-75 near Sheridan

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash involving multiple people along Interstate 75 has shut down the highway’s northbound lanes near Sheridan Street.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, Monday afternoon, just before 1 p.m., where fire rescue crews were seen with a four-door vehicle with its roof torn off.

Officials have shut down the northbound lanes of I-75, near Sheridan Street, as the clean-up process begins and those injured get transported to a nearby hospital.

Four people were injured, but the severity of their injuries remain unknown.

Air rescue has been called to the scene.

