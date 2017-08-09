Coral Gables Fire Lieutenant hit by stray bullet thanks supporters on Facebook

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables Fire lieutenant is on the road to recovery after he was hit with a stray bullet in Northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

Coral Gables Fire Lt. Xavier Jones took to Facebook to give his followers a message of thanks for their support.

“Hey, everybody, I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys, and I’m so grateful for what God has done,” said Jones in his video. “Thank you for the love, thank you for the support, thank you for the prayers.”

Jones was shot in both legs, Sunday night, near Northwest 30th Avenue and 51st Street, as he was riding in the car with a friend.

A day later, he posted a picture of his wounds, while friends shared pictures showing Jones smiling and already on his feet.

Tuesday night is when he took to Facebook to share his gratitude.

“And I just wanted to let you guys know that I love you guys, and I did not realize how much I was loved in the community, and how much people really care,” Jones said in his Facebook video.

Jones has been with the Coral Gables Fire Department for nearly a decade, and in 2016, he earned a Master’s degree from Florida International University.

“It’s interesting because my final dissertation for my master’s degree was on gun violence, and I ended up involved with gun violence,” Jones said.

Jones is using his ordeal to spread the word of God — Jones is also a pastor who is planning a return to the pulpit Sunday morning.

“God’s word is always true, and there’s a word in his scripture that says no weapon formed against you should be able to prosper, and God holds true to that, and he preserved me,” Jones said. “He preserved my life, so I am so grateful for what he has done.”

Jones said he is eager to get back to work.

However, if you have any information on who may have fired the stray bullet, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

