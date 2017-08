CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables police officer has been injured after accidentally firing a bullet into his leg.

His gun discharged while he was trying to make an arrest at the corner of Salzedo Street and Southwest Eighth Street, Wednesday.

The officer’s injury is not life threatening.

