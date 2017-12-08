Convicted sexual predator at large in Florida after cutting off ankle monitor

(WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a convicted sexual offender who reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that 33-year-old Johnathan Bradley Allen was on-the-run, Thursday. According to the Orlando Sentinel, deputies report that Allen cut off his ankle monitor on Wednesday near Labor Camp Road in Polk County.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sex offender database, Allen was convicted of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 years old in 2005.
Officials believe Allen may be driving a white 2016 Ford Fiesta with the license plate number GVTQ55.
If you have information on Allen’s whereabouts, call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.
