Convicted sexual predator at large in Florida after cutting off ankle monitor

(WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a convicted sexual offender who reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that 33-year-old Johnathan Bradley Allen was on-the-run, Thursday. According to the Orlando Sentinel, deputies report that Allen cut off his ankle monitor on Wednesday near Labor Camp Road in Polk County.

WANTED: Absconded Sexual Predator-Johnathan Bradley Allen pic.twitter.com/IYuncFB3Tc — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) December 8, 2017

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sex offender database, Allen was convicted of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 years old in 2005.

Officials believe Allen may be driving a white 2016 Ford Fiesta with the license plate number GVTQ55.

If you have information on Allen’s whereabouts, call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

