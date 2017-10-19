Congresswoman reacts to White House statement on call to army’s family

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News spoke with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson as she reacted to hearing a statement from the White House chief of staff on a controversial phone call.

Wilson was on Miami Dade College’s North Campus Thursday afternoon and had a few words to say about what Chief of Staff John Kelly said about her.

He was “stunned and brokenhearted” by her criticism of the president’s call to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. Kelly was in the room when President Donald Trump made the call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson.

“Let me tell you what my mother told me when I was little,” Wilson said. “She said, ‘The dog can bark at the moon all night long, but it doesn’t become an issue until the moon barks back.'”

The criticism comes two days after Wilson accused the president of being insensitive in his condolence call to Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow. Wilson said she was in the limousine with the family when she heard the president say, “He knew what he was signing up for.”

Family members of the soldier backed up Wilson’s account of the call, but the president said it’s not true. “I didn’t say what that congresswoman said,” Trump said. “I didn’t say it at all.”

The congresswoman said she has been getting threatening phone calls from white nationalists and now hearing what Kelly said at the White House, but she appears to be unfazed.

“You mean to tell me that I’ve become so important that the White House is following me and my words?” she said laughing. “This is amazing. That’s amazing. I’ll have to tell my kids that I’m a rockstar now.”

As for those threats, Wilson said the proper authorities have been notified and since she has plenty of security, she plans to keep going about her business.

