Comedian brings smiles, laughs to Miami cancer center

MIAMI (WSVN) - A comedian and cancer survivor made a visit, Thursday, to a Miami cancer center.

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrated National Humor Month by inviting comedian Dana Eagle to perform some stand-up comedy.

After her performance, Eagle spoke about her own cancer journey and shared some personal stories

“I do stand-up, and I wrote a book ‘How to be Depressed: A Guide,'” she said. “I know how to feel overwhelmed with things, whether it’s clinical depression or any other kind of life situation. I sort of found a way to make jokes about it, which helps out a lot.”

This was the center’s first event of its survivorship series.

Dr. Christina Pozo-Kaderman at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center said, “We realize that humor is such an important part of having people, when they’re going through cancer, to help them cope. Even though it is a very difficult time, being able to come in here and laugh and have a good time really helps them.”

