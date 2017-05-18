Coast Guard to unload more than 18 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is getting set to unload 18.5 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades, Thursday.

According to officials, the drugs were collected from 20 different missions, where the Coast Guard worked along with other law enforcement agencies to stop suspected smugglers along Central and South America.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $498 million.

Officials said they have increased their patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and are working with other countries to stop the drugs from entering the U.S.

The coast guard is set offload the drugs around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.