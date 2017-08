The Coast Guard performed repairs and rescue off Long Key Bridge, Monday afternoon

An eight-person crew beached their 29-foot fishing boat after it began taking on water, at around 4 p.m.

#USCG Station Marathon boatcrew assisted 8 boaters near Channel Key after their vsl began taking on water. Read more https://t.co/5RhjKuUB48 pic.twitter.com/rO9gyHfbIY — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 8, 2017

Another crew was then able to quickly assess the sinking situation and stop the source of flooding before the boaters were safely taken back to shore.

