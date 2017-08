PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – The Coast Guard offloaded more than three tons of cocaine in Port Everglades, Monday.

The discarded drugs were worth an estimated $85 million.

Officials said the hefty load is the result of several busts made in international waters off the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

