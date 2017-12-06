City Furniture opens new location in Midtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City Furniture opened one of its largest stores in Miami’s Design District, Wednesday.

The store opened in Midtown Miami and is filled with traditional and trendy merchandise at affordable prices.

“It’s a store that’s got all of our modern furniture, you know, that has unbelievable styles and great value to service all of Midtown Miami,” said Andrew Koenig, City Furniture’s vice president of Operations and Marketing.

In addition to sofas and loveseats, the store’s showroom offers a trendy cafe and wine bar for customers to enjoy as they shop.

