Central Florida woman accused of using stolen identity to pay for plastic surgery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in central Florida are looking for a woman who they say used a fake identity to get over $11,000 worth of plastic surgery.

According to Fox 13, Lakeland Police named Nyaira Thomas of Lake Wales as their suspect, and say she used an Illinois woman’s identity to open several credit cards.

The 20-year-old is accused of using one such card to get breast implants, liposuction, lip injections, and a butt lift. The Watson Clinic where she had the procedures done said the total cost of their services was more than $11,000.

Police are searching for Thomas, and say they intend to charge her with identify theft, grand theft, and forgery.

