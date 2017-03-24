Celebration held to commemorate largest Florida Habitat for Humanity project

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An event was hosted, Friday afternoon, to celebrate the largest Habitat for Humanity project constructed in Florida.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott and newly-appointed leader of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson were at the event in Pompano Beach that celebrated the nine-acre, 77-home site. Construction will begin near the Hopewell Missionary Church, located at 890 N.W. 15th St., in the fall.

“What’s truly delightful here is that you have so many people coming together to create something that works for some who have been disadvantaged,” said Carson. “You look at the wealth and talent of this country. If we’re willing to voluntarily lend a helping hand and create an environment, that helps everybody.”

Car dealership owners Rick and Rita Case donated $500,000 to the project. “We’re hoping that this sets an example for other people in our community,” said Rick Case, “not only in Broward County, but all of Florida to step-up, and do something like this. Affordable housing is so important nowadays, and Habitat for Humanity is a huge part of that.”

7News owner Ed Ansin was also a large part of how the project began due to many years of involvement with Habitat for Humanity.

Other attendees included Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

