OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Cows on a South Florida ranch found themselves in deep trouble after floodwaters filled a property in Okeechobee County.

The flooding, caused in part by Hurricane Irma, left the Alderman-Deloney Ranch swamped, leading to a wild roundup to get the animals to safety.

Hundreds of head of cattle were herded to higher ground, away from the hazardous floods. “American alligators, coyotes, they’re looking for dry land like the cows are, and they will snatch a baby as they pass through,” said Jim Alderman, who’s with the ranch.

On Friday, the 4,000-acre property was mostly underwater. The flooding was so deep in spots that calves had a tough time keeping their heads above water.

But Alderman said the hurricane is not the only cause. “As the weeks have gone on since Irma, the water hasn’t stopped rising,” he said.

Alderman said rainfall, back pumping from other farms and damaged dikes have all been contributing factors. “I would say probably 90 percent of it is a result of the dikes themselves failing, at this point,” he said.

The herd is being led to a farm 10 miles away where the animals will remain until their fields dry out.

